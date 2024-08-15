Art Events Taking Place Throughout Downtown Jamestown Tonight For Third Thursday

Downtown businesses will be staying open tonight and hosting artists as part of Third Thursday events on the Winter Garden Plaza.

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation said a variety of art events will be happening starting at 2:00 p.m. with a paint party by Dangerruss Art and Angel in front of the Liquid Monkey on East Third Street.

Art Cloth and Craft will host a jewelry artist from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., demonstrating jewelry carving for casting molds and simple jewelry making techniques. They will also be offering a jewelry cleaning clinic.

Pearl City Clay House on East Second Street will host a pottery throwdown at 5:00 p.m. along with a closing reception for their current gallery exhibit, “Imposter Syndrome” from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Rose & Grace Studio on Cherry Street will be hosting painting by Patti. Two separate workshops will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30p.m.

Chautauqua Art Gallery on North Main Street will host local artist demonstrations beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Liquid Monkey will have a glass blowing demonstration in their front window beginning at 5:30 p.m.

LadySong in the Hotel Jamestown Building will hold a yarn dying demonstration at 6:00 p.m.

Pine Cone Creamery on Pine Street will be open with ice cream and chalk for sidewalk drawing.

The Biodome Project on Pine Street will be open until 7pm.

Winter Garden Plaza performances will begin at 5:30 p.m. and include Smilo and the Ghost, Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski.

A full list of events and locations can be found at https://www.jamestownrenaissance.org/drawntogether2024/