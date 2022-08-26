Art In Recovery Exhibit Show at St. Luke’s Episcopal on Saturday, August 27

More than ten different artists are showing their work in the Art in Recovery Exhibit at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The art show takes place at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27.

The artists are participants in the weekly Art in Recovery classes offered by the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County (MHA). The classes are presented as an opportunity for “an artistic expression of your own personal recovery through painting and drawing.”

The exhibit was created last year to raise awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31. With Art in Recovery classes now being held at both MHA’s Jamestown and Dunkirk locations, this year’s showing will have works from across Chautauqua County.

The event is free and open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The exhibit can also be viewed on Sunday, August 28, before or after the 10 a.m. Recovery Sunday worship service at St. Luke’s, when MHA Certified Peer Specialist Sean Jones will be the guest preacher.