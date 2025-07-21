Downtown Cruise-In Gets New Sponsors, Set for Aug. 15

The Downtown Jamestown Cruise-In event is back on after two new event sponsors stepped up.

The future of the longtime event was in question after the CHQ Chamber declined to continuing hosting it this summer. The Downtown Jamestown Development Corporation had initially created the event, which was then taken over by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, before the Chamber took the reins.

The City Council Public Safety Committee approved the special event permit application by Wicked Warren’s and My CHQ to hold the event from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2025. It will be held on Third Street between Washington and Spring Streets, as well as Pine, North Main, and Cherry Streets between Fourth and Second Streets.

It will feature classic cars, hot rods, cool cars, a DJ playing music, and a beer tent.