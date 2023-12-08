Artists Invited To Submit Entries for 2024 ArtScape Public Art Program

ArtScape Jamestown is inviting local artists to submit work for the 2024 ArtScape public art program.

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation is again partnering with Chautauqua Art Gallery and the Jamestown Parks Department to create an outdoor public art gallery in downtown Jamestown.

Artists of all ages who live in Chautauqua County or within 35 miles of Jamestown are invited to participate in this juried art competition.

Selected works are reproduced on banners that hang on light posts throughout the downtown area. Chautauqua Art Gallery, on North Main Street, as host sponsor will display the original works of art, coordinate artists, and banner production.

Interested artists may submit up to three works for consideration to the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation. A jury comprised of arts professionals will select 50 pieces to be included in the 2024 program.

The chosen works are professionally photographed for display on the banners. Local businesses can sponsor a banner, and the names of the artists and the sponsors are featured on the banners. At the end of the outdoor display, the banners are removed and given to the sponsor, or the sponsor may choose to donate the banner to the artist. The sponsor does not receive reproduction rights to the work. However, they are encouraged to display the banner in their place of business.

Banners will be hung in June of 2024, and a brochure with a walking tour of the banners will be distributed.

New this year is a partnership with The Resource Center, which will sponsor several banners to display works by artists participating in Resource Center programs.

Artists interested in submitting work or those interested in sponsoring a banner can find more information and an application at https://www.jamestownrenaissance.org/artscape/ The deadline for both artists and sponsorship is February 24, 2024.