Arts on Fire – Jeff Lewis of South 62 talks Country Music and Local Music – April 8, 2022

WRFA’s Anthony Merchant discussed the music of South 62 with the bands vocalist Jeff Lewis. The two talked about the bands origin, how promoting your music has drastically changed throughout the years, creating amazing opportunities for yourself, playing with some of country musics biggest names, new music from South 62 and much more
