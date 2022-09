Jamestown comedian Paul Clemente of Karate Sleepover joined WRFA’s Anthony Merchant in the studios to discuss putting on Jamestown’s first reverse roast, the return of Karate Sleepover’s open mic night, the local comedy scene and much much more

