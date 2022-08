Dancer, choreographer and owner of the Sukanya Burman Dance Company in Jamestown, NY, Sukanya Burman joins WRFA’s Anthony Merchant in studio to discuss her journey from India to New York City to Western New York/Northwest Pennsylvania, what she is doing to help other dancers get work, running the Sukanya Burman Dance Company and more

www.sukanyaburman.com/

www.facebook.com/sukanyaOFFICIAL

www.youtube.com/c/sukanyaburman

More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire