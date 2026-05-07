ArtScape Jamestown Holding Art Show Opening May 21

ArtScape Jamestown will hold its Original Art Show Opening Reception May 21.

The reception will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 21, starting at the Chautauqua Art Gallery and then continuing to Pearl City Clay House.

Now in its fourth year, ArtScape will display 59 banners installed throughout downtown Jamestown in June, showcasing the juried work of regional artists and transforming Jamestown into an open-air gallery.

Visitors can enjoy an evening of art and community by taking part in the Third Street Third on Third festivities hosted by the CHQ Chamber along the route between venues. Visitors can even conclude their evening with a free concert at 7:30 p.m. featuring the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Brass Band at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

ArtScape has additional summer programming including Sunday Artists Salons. This free event will be held at the Pearl City Clay House from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on June 14, July 12, and August 9. The informal gatherings will give guests an opportunity to meet ArtScape artists and learn about their work and creative processes.

ArtScape Jamestown also will host a tent at the Jamestown Farmers Market featuring interactive activities, including a scavenger hunt, button-making, and ArtScape merchandise.

The ArtScape tent can be found at the market from 9:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m on Saturdays of June 20, July 18, August 1, and August 15. Artists are also invited to gather at the ArtScape tent between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. to sketch or paint on location, reconvening at 12:30 p.m. to share their work.

For full details, artist information, and updates, visit https://artscapejamestownny.com