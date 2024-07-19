Ashville Days Set for Saturday

Ashville will hold their one-day Ashville Days on Saturday.

The day will kick-off with a parade in Ashville at 10:00 a.m. Following the parade, visitors will be able to explore a craft show and vendor fair in the heart of the town at the Ashville Commons in addition to town-wide garage sales taking place during the day. Live music and family-friendly activities will be present throughout the day and Ashville Days will culminate with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. at the Lower Lake Area Men’s Association (LLAMA) Club.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ashvilledays or e-mail ashvilledays@gmail.com.