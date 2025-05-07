Public Invited To Meet Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias At Comedy Center Thursday

The public is being invited to tour National Comedy Center for free this Thursday as part of the opening of a new exhibit featuring Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’ iconic 1959 VW Bus from his record-breaking Stadium Fluffy special.

Iglesias will be at the Comedy Center Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the display. This vintage VW Bus from Iglesias’ personal collection, is a fan-favorite centerpiece of Iglesias’ historic Dodger Stadium performance, and is now on display for the first time as part of the Comedy Center’s museum experience in a new exhibit gallery.

Admission will be free to the Comedy Center’s museum all day May 8, and fans of Gabriel Iglesias will be welcome to explore the museum throughout the day and attend the event, with a special fan photo-op to take place immediately following the 4:30 ribbon cutting.

Attendees can RSVP at https://comedycenter.org/fluffy/

Gabriel Iglesias made history as the first comedian to sell out Dodger Stadium.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the world, continues to headline sold-out shows across the globe with his signature blend of storytelling, parodies and characters, that bring his personal experiences to life.

With over 34 million social media followers, more than 2 billion YouTube views and the third-highest grossing comedian of 2024, Iglesias has built a massive, multi-generational fan base. He executive produced and starred in the acclaimed Netflix original series Mr. Iglesias, and his comedy specials Stadium Fluffy and One Show Fits All are among the most-watched on the platform. His latest stand-up special, Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy, premiered on Netflix in January of 2025.