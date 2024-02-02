WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Ashville Man Charged With Multiple Criminal Sex Acts Against A Child

Ashville Man Charged With Multiple Criminal Sex Acts Against A Child

By Leave a Comment

Jacob Feldt (Chautauqua County Jail Booking)

An Ashville man has been charged with multiple criminal sex acts against a child.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced the unsealing of a nine count indictment handed up by the Chautauqua County Grand Jury charging Jacob Feldt.

He was arraigned on January 31 with bail set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 property bond.

The top count of the indictment charges Feldt with Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a class B violent felony. He now faces a maximum prison sentence of up to 45 years.

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports Feldt briefly served as chaplain of the Jamestown Police Department in 2023. The charges are not related to any service he provided the department.

In December, Lakewood-Busti Police announced charges of felony first- and third-degree criminal sexual act against Feldt. In a statement, the police department claimed Feldt engaged in sexual acts with a minor at a Lakewood business.

Feldt also was charged in October with endangering the welfare of a child following an incident in September where he allegedly picked up a student at Southwestern Central School without permission. The student returned to the school about a half hour later.

Feldt is currently in the County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for March 4.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.