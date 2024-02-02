Ashville Man Charged With Multiple Criminal Sex Acts Against A Child

An Ashville man has been charged with multiple criminal sex acts against a child.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced the unsealing of a nine count indictment handed up by the Chautauqua County Grand Jury charging Jacob Feldt.

He was arraigned on January 31 with bail set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 property bond.

The top count of the indictment charges Feldt with Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a class B violent felony. He now faces a maximum prison sentence of up to 45 years.

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports Feldt briefly served as chaplain of the Jamestown Police Department in 2023. The charges are not related to any service he provided the department.

In December, Lakewood-Busti Police announced charges of felony first- and third-degree criminal sexual act against Feldt. In a statement, the police department claimed Feldt engaged in sexual acts with a minor at a Lakewood business.

Feldt also was charged in October with endangering the welfare of a child following an incident in September where he allegedly picked up a student at Southwestern Central School without permission. The student returned to the school about a half hour later.

Feldt is currently in the County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for March 4.