Assemblyman Molitor Introduces Legislation To Amend Good Cause Eviction Law Language

State Assemblyman Andrew Molitor has introduced legislation that would stop requiring landlords to file good cause eviction notices for rental units that aren’t subject to good cause eviction law.

Molitor said that under current state law, every landlord in New York must fill out a form before pursuing an eviction proceeding, even though the issue of good cause eviction policy only applies in a small number of municipalities that have opted into the law. Therefore, many landlords are filing forms for a law that does not pertain to them.

In Chautauqua County, no municipalities have opted into the good cause eviction law, rendering this form obsolete across the district.

Molitor said this proposal would relieve an administrative burden, as well as cut down on unnecessary litigation that has arisen when landlords submit incomplete or incorrectly filed forms that should never have been required to be filed in the first place.