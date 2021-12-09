Audubon Collecting Winter Clothing Donations for Children in Need

The Audubon Community Nature Center is seeking donations of new or gently-used winter clothing items for children in need.

Donations of sweaters, winter coats, snow pants, boots, hats, gloves, and scarves are being accepted through the end of the year at a drop-off box by the reception desk at Audubon.

Donations can be dropped off during regular building hours, Monday through Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and 1 – 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Clothes will be given to the Jamestown Community Learning Council for distribution.