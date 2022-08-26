Audubon Community Nature Center Hosting Monarch Butterfly Events August 26-27

The Audubon Community Nature Center is hosting two events celebrating monarch butterflies this weekend.

Butterflies and Brews takes place tonight from 6:00 to 800 p.m. and allows participants to learn about the life cycle and migration of the Monarch Butterfly while enjoying some food and beer.

Festivities then continue Saturday with the Monarch Butterfly Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants can walk in a room filled with live butterflies, tour the Audubon’s butterfly garden, attend mini-educational programs on butterflies, and much more. The day concludes at 4 p.m. with all of the butterflies being released.

Admission for Butterflies and Brews is $35 at the door. Admission for the Monarch Butterfly Festival is $8 for adults, $6 for Nature Center members and children ages 3 to 15, and free for children ages 2 and under.

For more information, call (716) 569-2345.