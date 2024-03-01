Audubon Community Nature Center Pie Auction Begins

The Audubon Community Nature Center’s pie auction begins today.

Bidding for an online Pie Auction that benefits the center starts today and closes at midnight, Wednesday, March 6.

All pies are made by Audubon staff or volunteer bakers. Dessert selections include apple, coconut cream, peanut butter, coconut flan, cheesecakes, and more. There also will be main dish pies including chicken pot pie, Louisiana Crawfish Pie, and spinach tofu pie.

The Audubon will announce pie winners on Thursday, March 7.

Winners must be able to pick up their pies in-person at the Nature Center on Saturday, March 9 between noon and 4:30 p.m.

Pictures, descriptions of the pies and their makers, and ingredients accompany each of the pies at the auction site, 32auctions.com/ACNC24.