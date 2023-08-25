Audubon Community Nature Center’s Monarch Butterfly Festival Set for Saturday, August 26

The Audubon Community Nature Center’s Monarch Butterfly Festival will take place this Saturday, August 26.

Attendees at the event from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. are encouraged to wear brightly colored clothes to attract Monarchs in the indoor butterfly garden. People will be able to hand-feed butterflies, hold caterpillars, and watch citizen scientists tag them to track their migration to Mexico when they are released at 4:00 p.m.

Other activities will include crafts, a nature hike, and live music.

3 C’s food truck and Pup Soda, a pop up soda stand serving customized sodas, lemonades and boba, will be onsite. Vendors will sell butterfly-themed items, and Audubon’s Blue Heron Gift Shop will be open as well.

Festival admission is $12, or $9 for Nature Center members and children ages 3–15. Two and under are free, as is parking.

For more information, call (716) 569-2345 or visit AudubonCNC.org.