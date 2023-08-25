Audubon Community Nature Center’s Monarch Butterfly Festival Set for Saturday, August 26

WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

The Audubon Community Nature Center’s Monarch Butterfly Festival will take place this Saturday, August 26.

Attendees at the event from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. are encouraged to wear brightly colored clothes to attract Monarchs in the indoor butterfly garden. People will be able to hand-feed butterflies, hold caterpillars, and watch citizen scientists tag them to track their migration to Mexico when they are released at 4:00 p.m.

Other activities will include crafts, a nature hike, and live music.

3 C’s food truck and Pup Soda, a pop up soda stand serving customized sodas, lemonades and boba, will be onsite. Vendors will sell butterfly-themed items, and Audubon’s Blue Heron Gift Shop will be open as well.

Festival admission is $12, or $9 for Nature Center members and children ages 3–15. Two and under are free, as is parking.

For more information, call (716) 569-2345 or visit AudubonCNC.org.

