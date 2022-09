The Audubon Community Nature Center is holding its annual Autumn Roadside Clean-up on Saturday.

The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers will collect trash along Route 62 and, if time permits, along Route 60.

Children and youth ages 12 to 18 are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult.

Volunteers are asked to make reservations by calling (716) 569-2345 during business hours or registering online at AudubonCNC.org. Walk-ins are welcome.