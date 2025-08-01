WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Audubon Hosting Free First Sunday Story Time

Begin the last month of summer with free fun at Audubon Community Nature Center: Bring your favorite 2–8 year old(s) to First Sunday Story Time on August 3 then stay for all kinds of fun, indoors and out

Parents and guardians are welcome to bring their children, age 2 to 8 years old to the event.

Nature Center doors open at 12:20 p.m. for the 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. event on Sunday, August 3. Doors open to the public at 1 p.m. The program and Sunday admission are both free.

Reservations for Story Time are requested by Saturday, August 2. To reserve your space, call the Nature Center at (716) 569-2345 or go to AudubonCNC.org/events.

Participation is limited to 15. Walk-ins are welcome if there is room.

