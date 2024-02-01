Audubon Looking For Sponsors For 2024 Season

The Audubon Community Nature Center is looking for sponsors for its 2024 season of events.

This year’s events include:

– Audubon Lights – March 22-April 6

– Dragons and Fairies Festival – June 15

– Wild 5K – July 27

– Monarch Butterfly Festival – August 31

– Enchanted Forest – October 4-5

Funds from the events help support school programs that include over 12,000 student contacts yearly in Chautauqua and Warren counties. They also support over 200 volunteers who contribute more than 12,000 hours of service annually, a 570-acre property with six miles of nature trails available to the public free of charge daily from dawn until dusk, and ACNC’s Animal Ambassadors program.

Audubon Event Sponsors are named on Audubon’s website, social media and event posters, and receive free event tickets. Benefits increase depending on the level of sponsorship.

To learn about becoming an Audubon Community Partner or Event Sponsor, contact Public Engagement Specialist Jeff Tome at (716) 569-2345 or JTome@AudubonCNC.org.