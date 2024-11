The Audubon Community Nature Center and the Blue Heron Gift Shop are also participating in Small Business Saturday on November 30.

The center will offer free hot cocoa and cookies, free admission, and discounts in the gift shop and on new Nature Center memberships.

The Audubon’s hours are 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

To learn more about Audubon and its many programs, call (716) 569-2345, find Audubon Community Nature Center on Facebook, or visit AudubonCNC.org.