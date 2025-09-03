Audubon Seeks Volunteers For Facility Maintenance

The Audubon Community Nature Center is looking for volunteers to help with maintenance of the facility.

Audubon Buildings and Grounds Manager Terris Monroe said, “We’re looking for skilled volunteers to help us maintain our beautiful 570-acre sanctuary! If you have experience in trail maintenance, carpentry, electrical work, mowing, or groundskeeping, we need you.”

Buildings and grounds volunteers help with seasonal mowing, weed-whacking and snow removal; trail upkeep and improvements; building maintenance and improvements; and garden weeding, planting, mulching and maintenance.

Volunteers are needed for 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and/or Thursday.

Learn more and sign up at auduboncnc.org/volunteer, or email Buildings and Grounds Manager Terris Monroe at TMonroe@auduboncnc.org.