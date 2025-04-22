Audubon To Hold Bird Banding Sessions on Saturdays

The Audubon Community Nature Center will be doing bird banding, weather permitting, on Saturday mornings April 26 through May 17.

Bird banding is an established technique used to discover details about the behaviors of birds. Ornithologists will be banding birds between 7:00 and 11:00 a.m.

Attendees can watch how the bird scientists capture migrating and resident birds in “mist” nets – so-called because they are so fine they are almost like mist – fit them with identification bands, measure, weigh, and then release them. You might even be selected to help release a bird.

If the weather is too harsh for the safety of the birds, the nets are not opened. No dogs are allowed.

Attendees are encouraged to bring bird guides and binoculars; and to dress for the weather.

Those attending the bird banding should come to the picnic pavilion on the west side of the Audubon property at 1600 Riverside Road, just east of Route 62 between Jamestown and Warren. Look for a “Bird Banding” sign at the entrance closer to Route 62. Drive in and park on the grass along the edge of the trees. Or park at the Nature Center parking lot and walk the trail over to the banding site, especially if it has been raining.

The Audubon offers these demonstrations to the public free of charge, but donations are appreciated. No reservations are required.

For more information, visit AudubonCNC.org.