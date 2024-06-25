Audubon To Open Green Play Area For Children

The Audubon Community Nature Center has created a Green Play Area for young children at its facility.

The space will be open to children ages 2 to 6-years of age accompanied by an adult from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Mondays from July 1 through August 12. An educator or volunteer will be available throughout the day to assist, but adults must supervise their children.

The space features a mud kitchen, water wall, and more.

Audubon officials said unstructured play outside is beneficial to a child’s physical and mental development as well as their understanding and appreciation of the natural world. The open-house style program aims to inspire both kids and adults to make discoveries and feel more comfortable about the natural world through play.

The fenced Green Play Area is outdoors, so dress for the weather. Clothes and footwear that can get wet and dirty are recommended, and you may want to bring a change of clothes or a towel for the car ride home.

Adults are required to stay with their children and may want to bring a chair, snacks, and water or a drink. In the case of severe weather, the Green Play Area will close.

No reservations are required for this program that is included with building admission. Members and SNAP/EBT cardholders are free. Non-member adults (ages 16+) are $6. Non-member children ages 3-15 are $2, and 2 and under are free. The maximum cost for a family is $15. (Building admission is free for all on Sundays.)

For more information, call (716) 569-2345 during business hours or go to AudubonCNC.org and click through Programs and Events.