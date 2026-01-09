Audubon’s Birdseed Sale Order Deadline Is Jan. 18

The deadline to order birdseed from the Audubon Community Nature Center’s Winter Birdseed Sale is Sunday, January 18.

The most popular seeds and mixes are available at 10 to 20% off Audubon’s regular birdseed prices.

Conewango Blend, unique to ACNC, was developed to attract favorite and common species of the region such as chickadees, cardinals, and titmice. There are also suet cakes for woodpeckers and a mix to attract finches.

Non-Nature Center members receive 10% off ACNC’s birdseed retail prices; Nature Center members receive an additional 10% off (20% total).

The Nature Center building is closed January 5–16 for annual planning, but you can place your order by leaving a message at (716) 569-2345 for a return call or ordering online at AudubonCNC.org/Winter-Birdseed by Sunday, January 18.

Those who order will pick up their seed between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 7. Volunteers will help load it into your vehicle. You will also receive a 10% discount on most merchandise, including a variety of bird feeders and nest boxes, in the Blue Heron Gift Shop that day.

To learn more about Audubon and its many programs, call (716) 569-2345, find Audubon Community Nature Center on Facebook or Instagram, or visit AudubonCNC.org.