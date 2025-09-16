WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Babe Ruth 13 Year Old World Series To Return To Jamestown In 2026

Babe Ruth 13 Year Old World Series To Return To Jamestown In 2026

By Leave a Comment

The Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series will return to Jamestown for a second year in a row in 2026.

The Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series announced they will host the World Series on August 15 through 22, 2026, at Russell E. Diethrick Stadium. This marks the 46th year of the Babe Ruth World Series and the 21st time Jamestown has welcomed teams and fans from across the country and beyond.

The announcement follows the success of the 2025 Babe Ruth World Series, which brought together teams from across the United States as well as an international team from Australia. The Southeast Region’s Tallahassee, Florida team captured the championship title, defeating Stamford, Connecticut in a thrilling final matchup.

Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series officials said that the event is an opportunity to bring families, fans, and communities together. Each year, visitors fill hotels, restaurants, and local businesses, while volunteers, ambassador families, and local organizations create an experience that players and spectators will remember for a lifetime. For local youth, the tournament provides inspiration by showcasing top-level talent and the rewards of dedication and teamwork.

Follow Jamestown BRWS on Facebook for the latest updates and information.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.