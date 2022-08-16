Bait Drops to Reduce Rabies Taking Place in Northern Chautauqua County

Bait drops to help reduce the presence rabies in wildlife is taking place in northern Chautauqua County this week.

New York State will be doing aerial and hand distribution of baits until August 18 through the Village of Brocton, and the Towns of Portland, Arkwright, and Villenova.

The Environmental Health Unit of the Chautauqua County Department of Health & Human Services says humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the bait. However, people who encounter baits directly are asked to leave them undisturbed. Should contact with a bait occur, immediately rinse the contact area with warm water and soap. Please do not attempt to remove a bait from your dog’s mouth. The bait will not harm the dog.

The Health Department encourages residents to be mindful of wildlife and leave animals alone when they are encountered in the wild.

They added one in ten animals infected by the rabies virus will become aggressive and attack with no provocation. Other rabid animals may appear tame or docile, and well-meaning animal lovers may be tempted to catch and help the animals. People may hear orphaned animals crying for their mother and think they need to care for the animals. However, when people take wild or feral animals home they create a real danger for their family, particularly children. It is illegal and dangerous to relocate or harbor wild animals. An entire family may need to be treated for rabies exposure after an animal has been brought home. Health officials say if you have to handle a wild animal, such as a bat, to remove it from your home to wear thick, puncture resistant gloves and protective layers to prevent bites and scratches.

Rabies is a serious public health concern because if left untreated it is invariably fatal. Costs associated with detection, prevention and control of rabies conservatively exceed $500 million annually.

For more information, contact the Chautauqua County Environmental Health Unit at (716) 753-4481.