A barbecue and basket raffle fundraiser to benefit the Jamestown Juneteenth Scholarship Fund will be held April 27.

The event will take place 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Morton Club on Pratt Avenue in Jamestown.

It will feature live music by Karl/Mark’s Revolution, a basket raffle and more. Chicken dinners will be $15.

All proceeds will go to the 2024 Jamestown Juneteenth Scholarship Fund. To make a cash or basket donation, contact Regina Brackman at 716-499-5849.