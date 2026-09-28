Bemus Point Boat Launch Reconstruction Project Completed

The reconstruction project at the Bemus Point State Boat Launch and Fishing Access Site has been completed.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said the improvements to the site on Chautauqua Lake included a replaced boat launch, new boat docks, a kayak launch, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant features to help improve access for boaters and other visitors enjoying Chautauqua Lake. There also are accessible parking spaces near the boat launch, improved sidewalks, and motion-sensor, solar-powered lights to the launch area and sidewalks. The concrete seawall was also removed and replaced with stone rip rap and a vegetated shoreline.

Bemus Point Village Mayor Jeff Molnar said, “The Village of Bemus Point Board of trustees joins me in appreciation for the recent upgrades to the DEC launch. That site has a long and storied Chautauqua Lake history, serving as a fish hatchery from 1903 until 1973.” He added, “The DEC’s recent work and your continued commitment dovetails with our Village’s Strategic Plan’s goals. We work hard to maintain an environment where we provide appropriate infrastructure while protecting our wonderful natural resources for all to enjoy. You certainly checked all of the boxes, including the kayak launch which is in the middle of our Bemus Point-Ellery Blueway Paddle Trail.” The village’s Department of Public Works is charged with working with the State to maintain the property.

The $685,000 project was funded through the NY Works Program, a major capital funding initiative dedicated to repairing and maintaining State-owned environmental infrastructure, including State campgrounds and fishing access sites.

For more information about accessible recreation opportunities on DEC-managed lands, visit DEC’s Accessible Recreation website.