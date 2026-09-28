City Council To Vote On Hiring Jail Matrons, Bulletproof Vests

Jamestown City Council will decide on whether to hire three matrons for the City Jail and buying 15 new bulletproof vests at its voting session tonight.

One resolution for consideration will authorize the City Comptroller to amend the 2026 General Fund Revenue Budget following the receipt of $1.5 million in State Temporary Municipal Assistance. This is a one time payment from the State.

Council also will vote to suspend the hiring freeze to allow for the filling of three vacant on-call matron positions within the Jamestown Police Department. The State requires jails to have women on staff if a woman is brought into the holding facility.

Another public safety related resolution will authorize the Jamestown Police Department to purchase 15 bullet proof vests from The Resource Center and 15 sets of ballistic plates and backers from Federal Eastern International for $25,465.

Under new business, Council will vote on a resolution to purchase technology equipment using $40,578 from the contingency fund. The staff report states that various City departments have identified technology equipment needs and the purchase of equipment this year will reduce the financial impact on the 2027 budget.

Also under new business will be the reading of a local law establishing the Digital Services and Infrastructure Division at the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. The law must then sit for 30 days before Council votes on it in October.

A Public Hearing regarding the submission of the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) will be held at 6:45 p.m. in the Council Chambers located on the second floor of the Municipal building. A brief work session will be held at 7:00 p.m. followed by the voting session at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. The public hearing and voting session will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov. All meetings are open to the public.