There will be fireworks in Bemus Point this Fourth of July.

The Bemus Point Business Association announced they met their fundraising goal for the display. The fireworks show will take place at 10pm, Sunday, July 4th from barges in Bemus Bay.

The Village of Bemus Point will be shutting down a portion of Lakeside Drive near the intersection of Lakeside and Main at 9 PM for the show.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their chairs to this area to watch the show.