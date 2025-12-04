Big Band Christmas To Be Held At First Covenant Dec. 5

A Big Band Christmas will be held on this Friday at First Covenant Church.

The program will begin at 6:30 p.m., Friday, December 5 and will celebrate the music and story of the Christmas season both sacred and secular.

The concert will be performed by vocalists, Bill Ward, Jenna Robino, Rob Meger, George Coulter, Margie Coulter and the Chautauqua Big Band Swing Orchestra under the direction of John Cross. First Covenant Pastor, Liz Whitney, will narrate the program.

The swing orchestra will present toe-tapping big band music featuring the solo artistry of trumpeters, Jay Hagen, Michelle Battaglia; Kyle Jordan on baritone saxophone; Drew Minton and Paul Mazzone on tenor saxophone; as well as Tim Przybelinski and Doug Schutte on trombone, Tyler Nelson on vibraphone and piano, Lily Zappie on guitar and Craig Ridgway on drum set.

There are no tickets to purchase or admission charge, but there will be a free will offering.