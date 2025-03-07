Bill Ward To Perform At Next Reg Lenna Memory Cafe

Area musician Bill Ward will be the performer at the next Memory Café at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.

The Memory Cafe will take place at noon, Tuesday, March 11. It’s a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends. Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

Singer/Songwriter/Promoter Bill Ward has been a mainstay of the Western New York music scene for some time, headlining shows and appearing with some of the best bluegrass, country and Americana acts in the business.

Patrons are asked to register for the Reg Lenna Memory Café ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. A suggested (but not required) donation of your choosing would support the Reg Lenna Memory Café, payable by cash, check and credit card.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.