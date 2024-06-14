Black Bass Season Begins June 15

Black bass season begins Saturday in New York State.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar announced that open (harvest) season for largemouth and smallmouth bass, collectively known as black bass, begins June 15 and runs through November 30.

For most of the state, a catch-and-release season exists from December 1 through June 14. Special fishing regulations exist for some waters, so anglers should check the current fishing regulations before heading out to fish.

Black bass are New York’s most popular sportfish with both largemouth and smallmouth bass found throughout the state.

In 2023, New York State landed six lakes on Bassmaster Magazine’s top 100 best bass lakes in the country. Among the New York waters included are the St. Lawrence River (Thousand Islands), ranked as the second-best bass lake in the nation, and Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, ranked as ninth-best lake. Lake Champlain, Cayuga Lake, Oneida Lake, and Chautauqua Lake made the list, as well, and are in Bassmaster Magazine’s top 25 Northeastern Best Bass Lakes 2023.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) provides advice to anglers about what fish are safe to eat and how often. Visit DOH’s website to search by waterbody location: https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/outdoors/fish/health_advisories/