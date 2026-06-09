County Sheriff, Humane Society To Announce Joint Efforts Regarding Animal Cruelty

Chautauqua County will announce efforts to address animal cruelty and neglect later this week.

The Sheriff’s Office and Chautauqua County Humane Society have been working together on a number of animal cruelty cases this year. Further details will be announced Friday, June 12.

In the City of Jamestown, Jamestown Police released information regarding two separate animal cruelty cases over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, JPD officers responded to Winsor Street for a report of two people beating a small puppy. Following an investigation, 36-year old Arthur Hubbard and 22-year old Cheyanne Alcorn, both of Jamestown, were arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. Hubbard was held pending arraignment due to prior failures to appear in court on previous charges. Alcorn was ticketed and released.

Earlier on Saturday, June 6, Jamestown Police received a complaint on the city’s south side about a pit bull being found with a charging cord tied around its front paws, causing the puppy to reportedly yelp and cry. Officers arrested 26-year old Daysean Braswell-Adams on animal cruelty charges. He was released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.