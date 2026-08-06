Lucille Ball Comedy Fest Starts Today

The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival starts today in Jamestown with tickets still available for headlining shows.

The four day festival takes place today through Sunday, August 9 and will feature comedian Jerry Seinfeld performing tonight at the Northwest Arena, a Stand-Up Showcase at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on Friday, August 7; comedian Bert Kreischer performing at the Northwest Arena Saturday, August 8; and Late Night Host and comedian Seth Myers performing at the Northwest Arena on Sunday, August 9.

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson said while the Seinfeld performance only has a few tickets available, festival attendees can still get tickets for the other events.

For a full schedule of events and to buy tickets, visit comedycenter.org.