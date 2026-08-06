Jamestown Mayor Required To Fill Ward 2 Seat Ahead Of November Elections

Jamestown Mayor Ecklund will fill the City Council Ward 2 seat ahead of November General Elections.

Mayor Kim Ecklund said under State Election Law she has 60 days from the time the seat formerly held by Tony Dolce was vacated to appoint a new representative. Dolce died unexpectedly July 18, 2026. He had served more than 30 years on City Council.

Ecklund said she did take time to honor Dolce, “It’s not something I wanted to rush into right after he passed. You know there are strict guidelines from the state. That person has to be of the same party as the person who left the seat. Also has to be a resident in that same district.”

Ecklund said she has been meeting with Council member Brent Sheldon who also chairs the City Republican Committee as well as having conversations with former Council member Jeff Russell about what they all think Dolce would have wanted.

Ecklund said she would be interviewing Bryan Bigelow, who is the Republican and Conservative candidate running for the Ward 2 seat for a special election on November 3, 2026. The Democratic candidate in that race is Jason Sample.

Ecklund added that she anticipates that she will be bringing the ward seat appointment as well as Council appointments to fill seats previously held by Dolce on the Jamestown Local Development Corporation and the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities before Jamestown City Council for approval this month.