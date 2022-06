Black bass season begins June 15 in New York State and runs through November 30.

New York has a number of waters that consistently rank as some of the best bass angling destinations in the country.

In 2021, New York boasted six locations in Bassmaster Magazine’s top 25 bass lakes in the Northeast. This included the St. Lawrence River (Thousand Islands) at (#1), Lake Erie at (#3), Lake Champlain at (#4), Cayuga Lake at (#11), Oneida Lake at (#18), and Chautauqua Lake at (#25).