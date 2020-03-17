Board of Elections Announces Postponement of Village Elections in Sinclairville, Westfield

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Board of Elections announces that the General Village Election for both Sinclairville and Westfield, originally scheduled for March 18, 2020, will be postponed to April 28, 2020.

“Last night, the Governor issued Executive Order 202.4, which postpones tomorrow’s Election.” noted Election Commission Brian C. Abram.

Signs will be posted on the doors that announce the change in date at the Village Poll Sites.

“As we react to the changes each day, we will keep the public updated to the best of our ability,” added Election Commissioner Norman P. Green.