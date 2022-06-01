Boaters Reminded to Clean, Drain, Dry Boats & Trailers to Prevent Spread of Invasive Species

Boaters are reminded to clean, drain, and dry boats and trailers; and disinfect fishing gear to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said watercraft inspection stewards, known as boat stewards, will be stationed at more than 225 boat launches throughout the state to educate and assist the public in cleaning their equipment. Identified by their blue vests, boat stewards can provide a refresher on how to inspect boats and gear and offer information about AIS in New York.

Boat stewards are volunteers or paid members of the community who help protect New York State’s waters. Since 2008, the number of watercraft inspection steward programs is steadily increasing. Last year, DEC stewards provided courtesy inspections for more than 240,000 boaters and intercepted over 14,000 aquatic invasive species, including zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, and curly leaf pondweed, which could have potentially established new populations as equipment was moved from waterbody to waterbody.

In addition, boaters and anglers should follow these steps to make sure equipment is not harboring invasive species:

– Clean mud, plants, fish, or animals from boating and fishing equipment and discard the material in trash cans, at a disposal station, or well away from the waterbody, so it won’t get washed in during a storm.

– Drain water-holding compartments, including ballast tanks, live wells, and bilge areas, before leaving an access site.

– Dry everything thoroughly before using boats or equipment in another waterbody. Drying times can vary but a minimum of five to seven days in dry, warm conditions is recommended.

– And, when there’s no time to dry between uses, disinfect things with hot water that is at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit, or visit a decontamination site.