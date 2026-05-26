Body Of Missing Lakewood Man Found In Chautauqua Lake

The body of a missing Lakewood man has been located in Chautauqua Lake.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 8:45 a.m., Saturday, May 23 of a possible body on the shoreline near the Stow Ferry in North Harmony. Deputies, with assistance from the Chautauqua County Coroners’ Office and the Lakewood-Busti Police Department, preliminarily identified the body as that of 64-year old Daniel (Scott) Emmerson. Emmerson was reported missing to the Lakewood Busti Police Department on March 5, 2026.

An investigation found that Emmerson entered onto Chautauqua Lake driving his F150 pickup on March 4 and proceeded north on the ice before going through it under the I-86 Bridge. His truck was located on March 26 by divers and recovered on March 20. This investigation is ongoing pending the findings from the medical examiner’s office.