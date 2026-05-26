Two Municipalities Receiving Water, Sewer Infrastructure Improvement Funding

Two municipalities are receiving nearly $1.5 million for water and sewer infrastructure improvement projects.

The town of Dunkirk will receive $1.4 million for the replacement of approximately 13,000 linear feet of aged water mains and appurtenances including hydrants, valves and service meters in the Shorewood Water District.

The Village of South Dayton in Cattaraugus County will receive $98,100 for the design and construction of improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and sanitary collection system.

The funding has been approved by the Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) Board of Directors.