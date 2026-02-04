Boil Water Lifted, Mandatory Water Conservation Order Remains In Fredonia

While the boil water order has been lifted, a mandatory water conservation order remains in place for village of Fredonia water customers.

The Chautauqua County Health Department and village lifted the boil water order Monday morning after issues at the treatment plant were corrected and the water main leaks have been repaired. Two consecutive days of testing indicate that the water in the distribution system is safe for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, making coffee, etc.

The Mandatory Water Conservation Order remains in effect for all water customers. The large water main break, along with the smaller leaks, caused substantial water loss in the system and the water treatment plant is still working to refill the storage tanks. All Village of Fredonia water customers – both residential and commercial – must take steps to reduce water usage. These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

Ways You Can Conserve Water:

* Turn off the faucet while brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes.

* Only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

* Take short showers; turn off water while lathering.

* Skip pre-rinsing dishes; most dishwashers can remove food particles and stains without pre-rinsing.

* Use disposable plates, cups, and utensils.

* Thaw frozen foods in the refrigerator or microwave – not under running water.

* Clean vegetables in a bowl of water, not under the tap.

* Do not wash vehicles.

* Make every toilet flush count. Don’t use the toilet like a garbage can to flush away tissue, etc.

* Check for and fix leaks in faucets, toilets, and pipes.

Those who wish to receive alerts about boil water orders are encouraged to sign up for the NY Alert system at alert.ny.gov/sign-ny-alert-0. For more information, residents should call the Village of Fredonia at (716) 679-2307 and Chautauqua County Health Department permitted facilities can call the Health Department directly at (716) 753-4481.