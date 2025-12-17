Boil Water Order Issues For All Fredonia Water Customers

The Chautauqua County Health Department has issued a boil water order for all Village of Fredonia water customers.

This includes properties outside the Village boundaries supplied by their water system as well.

A disruption in treatment at the water treatment plant led to water that was not adequately treated entering the distribution system. This water could contain harmful microbes. Boiling the water kills bacteria and other microbes that may be present.

All Fredonia water customers must boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee until further notice. Water must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute then cooled prior to use.

Boiled or bottled water must be used to wash dishes by hand; dishes should be allowed to completely air dry after washing. Home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170⁰F and have a full dry cycle can be used in place of boiled water. The water may be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed. The water is safe for laundry.

Once the treatment process has been fully restored to normal operations, the Village will collect water samples on consecutive days to make sure the water is safe. Notifications and press releases will be used to inform the public when the boil water order is lifted.

For more information on boiling water and emergency disinfection visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/water/drinking/boilwater/.