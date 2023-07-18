Boil Water, Water Conservation Orders Issued in Brocton, Portland

The Chautauqua County Health Department has issued a boil water order and water conservation order for all water customers in the Village of Brocton and all Town of Portland customers that are South of Interstate 90.

Customers are being told to boil all water used for drinking and cooking or to use bottled water.

Multiple water main breaks on Monday has led to low water pressure in areas of Brocton and Portland. Water District staff have located the source of the break and are in the process of fixing the problem. After the break has been fixed, Water District staff will flush the system and collect water samples to make sure the water is safe. Customers will be informed when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are present in the system and you no longer need to boil your water.

Boiled or bottled water must be used to wash dishes by hand; dishes should be allowed to completely air dry after washing. Home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170⁰F and have a full dry cycle do not need boiled or bottled water. The water may be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed. The water is safe for laundry.

The Chautauqua County Health Department is also requiring all Village of Brocton and Town of Portland customers to reduce water usage by 50% to reduce the draw on the storage tank until further notice.

For more information, contact the Village of Brocton at (716) 792-4160, the Town of Portland at (716) 792-9614, or the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.