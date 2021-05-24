Borrello Introduces Legislation to Opt NYS out of Weekly Federal Stimulus

State Senator George Borrello has announced legislation for New York State to opt out of the $300 weekly Federal Stimulus for those who are unemployed.
Borrello said he’s introduced several bills over the last year to help businesses recover from the Pandemic. He said it’s shameful that New York State has the second highest unemployment rate in the nation, “And yet, we have so many people, so many businesses looking for help that cannot fill them. The NFIB estimates that nationwide nearly 1 in 2 of their members are looking for employees and we cannot get people to work. And I realize the criticism as well, they need to pay better but these are good paying jobs out there.”
Borrello said there are companies like Wells in Dunkirk offering a $5,000 dollar bonus to work there, “When you have that kind of disincentive and this kind of desperation, what does that do? It creates inflation which erodes every person’s savings and their weekly pay.”
Borrello said there is a companion bill that should be introduced in the Assembly as well.
Comments
Christopher P Cotter says
Here is an example of another politician totally out of touch with the people they are elected to represent. One element of the federal stimulus unemployment provision is that solo small business owners that lost their income due to the ridiculous covid restrictions scaring people half to death, were able to claim unemployment benefits like everyone else. when you’ve invested your life in building a business and it gets dismantled due to conditions beyond your control, and the government actually does something for us, here we have an out of touch lawmaker swiping his pen to do what? Leave people dependent on welfare? Oh yeah, that’s right, its New York State, and some of us aren’t illegal immigrants or other that get a pass and don’t have to work or do basically anything in order to get a free meal ticket from the state of New York. Pathetic.
Jo W says
Considering the dearth of good paying jobs in our area, one would think our representative would want to help his constituents. Children are still home from school. There are still tens of thousands in our area who refuse to get vaccinated and wear masks. So many of the businesses hire people part time and change their schedule every week, so the person cannot ever get another part job, or find reliable child care, if they could afford it. And forget about paying a wage that will pay all the bills, as inexpensive as rent is here. Thank goodness people who think like him are in the minority in NYS. There is still a pandemic going on, having less than 50% vaccinated surely doesn’t end it. Maybe Cabana Sam’s should try paying more.
Christopher P Cotter says
The only reason New York has the 2nd highest unemployment is that it has a huge percentage of illegal immigrants, and others who just come a suck a living from the welfare state instead of building values for people and being productive members of society.