Borrello Introduces Legislation to Opt NYS out of Weekly Federal Stimulus

State Senator George Borrello has announced legislation for New York State to opt out of the $300 weekly Federal Stimulus for those who are unemployed.

Borrello said he’s introduced several bills over the last year to help businesses recover from the Pandemic. He said it’s shameful that New York State has the second highest unemployment rate in the nation, “And yet, we have so many people, so many businesses looking for help that cannot fill them. The NFIB estimates that nationwide nearly 1 in 2 of their members are looking for employees and we cannot get people to work. And I realize the criticism as well, they need to pay better but these are good paying jobs out there.”

Borrello said there are companies like Wells in Dunkirk offering a $5,000 dollar bonus to work there, “When you have that kind of disincentive and this kind of desperation, what does that do? It creates inflation which erodes every person’s savings and their weekly pay.”

Borrello said there is a companion bill that should be introduced in the Assembly as well.