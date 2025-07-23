School Districts Must Finalize Policies To Restrict Smartphone Use By August 1

School districts across New York State are finalizing their policies to restrict smartphone use in schools before August 1.

The Distraction-Free Schools law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul requires bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions in K-12 school districts statewide, starting this fall for the 2025-2026 school year. As part of that law, public school districts statewide must finalize and publish their distraction-free policy by August 1. The Governor also recently launched a website with a policy FAQ, toolkit and other key information about the State law as a resource for districts as they finalize their policy. Nearly 150 school districts across New York have already submitted their distraction-free policy.

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said they’ve surveyed constituents and will continue to do so, “Essentially, it’s going to be very similar to what we have now. No cell phones are allowed in elementary, middle school.. keep your phone at home, in your bag, in your locker, stash it away. And at the high school we’ll have different processes. Not uncommon or different from other schools.”

The Jamestown School Board will likely approve the new policy at their Monday, July 28 board meeting.

The statewide standard for distraction-free schools in New York:

Prohibits unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds in K-12 schools for the entire school day (from “bell to bell”), including classroom time and other settings like lunch and study hall periods

Allows schools to develop their own plans for storing smartphones during the day — giving administrators and teachers the flexibility to do what works best for their buildings and students

Secures $13.5 million in funding to be made available for schools that need assistance in purchasing storage solutions to help them go distraction-free

Requires schools to give parents a way to contact their kids during the day when necessary

Requires teachers, parents and students to be consulted in developing the local policy

Prevents inequitable discipline

The state’s policy allows authorized access to simple cellphones without internet capability, as well as internet-enabled devices officially provided by their school for classroom instruction, such as laptops or tablets used as part of lesson plans.