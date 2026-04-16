Borrello, Molitor Raising Concerns With Public Service Commission About NYS Climate Act

State Assemblyman Andrew Molitor and Senator George Borrello have submitted a letter to the State Public Service Commission raising concerns and pushing for a clearer assessment of the state’s current energy strategy.

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act mandates include requiring 70% renewable electricity by 2030 and a zero-emission grid by 2040. The state representatives say this is proving to be unrealistic.

Molitor identified ongoing delays in major projects, shifting contracts, and rising costs as clear evidence that the state’s current approach is flawed and unsustainable, placing a growing burden on families and businesses across New York.

He is calling for a full and transparent review of the state’s energy policies to determine whether current timelines are achievable and where adjustments may be needed, “This is about making sure decisions are made in the open, with accountability to the people we represent. If something isn’t working, we need to acknowledge it and fix it through the proper legislative process.”

Borrello called out the lack of transparency in the current implementation of energy policies and stressed the need for greater accountability moving forward, “New Yorkers are paying the price every single day for reckless energy mandates pushed through by the majority without fully understanding, or admitting, the consequences. These policies are driving up costs, straining families, and squeezing businesses across the state. We need a clear, honest assessment now, before even more damage is done to our economy and to hardworking New Yorkers.”

Molitor and Borrello said that New Yorkers have lost confidence in the state’s current energy agenda, which they say has prioritized unrealistic mandates over affordability and reliability. They argued it’s time to stop doubling down on policies that are driving up costs and putting the grid at risk and instead refocus on an energy strategy that actually works for taxpayers, businesses, and the long-term stability of the state.