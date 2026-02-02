WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Borrello, Molitor Urge Gov. Hochul To Establish Financial Control Board For City Of Dunkirk

George Borrello, Andrew Molitor

State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andrew Molitor are urging Governor Kathy Hochul to establish a state financial control board for the City of Dunkirk.

Borrello and Molitor sent a letter asking the governor to include enabling legislation establishing the board in her forthcoming 30-day budget amendments.

The lawmakers said the recent arrest of Dunkirk’s former treasurer on charges of allegedly stealing more than $120,000 from taxpayers, the second such case involving a city official in recent years, underscores the depth of the city’s governance and oversight failures.

Borrello said, “Dunkirk’s problems are systemic and ongoing. The city needs more than short-term loans. It needs real, independent oversight, fiscal discipline, and a credible framework to restore transparency and public trust.”

Assemblyman Molitor said a control board is the most responsible way to protect taxpayers and stabilize the city’s finances, “The State Comptroller has repeatedly warned about Dunkirk’s deteriorating financial condition and poor record keeping. A control board would provide the expertise and accountability needed to finally put the city on a sustainable path forward.”

In their letter, the legislators note that while the state’s $13.7 million loan has provided temporary lifeline, it does not address the structural problems that allowed years of mismanagement and oversight failures to continue unchecked. They argue that a state financial control board would ensure long-term stability while preventing future abuses.

