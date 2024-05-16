Bounce House Business Approved Loan To Purchase Building In Jamestown

A bounce house and Christmas light business has been approved for a loan by the Jamestown Local Development Corporation to purchase a building in the city.

Fire Guys Bounce Houses and Party Rentals, LLC is currently owned and operated in Lakewood by three Jamestown Firefighters.

Economic Development Coordinator Stephanie Wright said the businesses started up in 2022 with bounce rentals and expanded into Christmas light rentals in 2023 where the company will hang, maintain, and store holiday lights for residents.

The $97,600 loan is for 10 years at a 4% interest rate. It will be used to purchase a building at 270 Steele Street, which will house the business. Williams Fabricating is currently located in part of the building and will remain as a lease tenant.

Co-owner Michael Willis stated that they plan to add two new employees this month with the potential for a total of four new employees by the end of the year.

The JLDC board unanimously approved the loan request which will have a legal opinion attached to it that there is not a conflict of interest with city employees obtaining the loan.

The JLDC board also voted to extend a $350,000 loan to Wicked Jimmy’s LLC from being a 10-year loan at 4% interest to being a 20-year loan of 5% interest.

Wright stated the business wanted to have the same loan terms as the $950,000 loan approved by the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency in January.

Wicked Jimmy’s LLC will open as Wicked Warren’s at 115-121 West Third Street. The business will be a brewery and restaurant with a banquet facility located on the third floor. Wright said the business has early entry to the property with hopes to be open by July.

Mayor Kim Ecklund stated she will have the city’s Corporation Counsel look into whether City Council needs to reapprove the loan given that the terms of the loan have changed.