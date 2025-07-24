Box Tree Moth Found In Chautauqua County

Cornell Cooperative Extension has announced that an invasive pest that severely damages and sometimes kills boxwood plants has been found in Chautauqua County.

The Extension has received reports of Box Tree Moth (Cydalima perspectalis) in the area. The moth can cause severe damages if infestations go unmanaged. Home gardeners and landscapers are encouraged to learn more about BTM and help stop the spread.

The box tree moth (BTM) was first detected in Western New York in July 2021. Since then, established populations of BTM have been reported in Erie County, as well as Orleans County. The presence of this pest is new to Chautauqua County and puts boxwood plants in our area at risk of infestation. Although boxwood is not native to the United States, it is a popular landscape plant and has been used ornamentally since the 1600s.

BTM is most easily recognized by the webbing made by the caterpillars as they grow to maturity. This is often the first sign of detection. Other signs of early detection include chewed, cut, or “peeled” leaves, scattered green/black frass (caterpillar droppings), as well as dieback and browning from heavy feeding. Signs of damage may not be apparent at the beginning of infestation because young larvae hide amongst twigs and leaves. Severely infested shrubs often take on a brown or scorched look. As the foliage dwindles, the caterpillars will also feed on bark of stems, which leads to plant death.

It’s important to catch this pest before it spreads. The spread of BTM can occur both naturally and through human activity. To detect the pest, you can look for signs of damage, especially on the inside of the plant canopy. It’s imperative to inspect regularly, most importantly during active periods from March through October. The most effective strategy to stop an infestation from occurring is through early, proactive management. This includes hand picking larvae from lightly infested plants, and placing caterpillars in buckets of soapy water or freezing them in a sealed bag before disposal.

It’s also important to clear leaf litter and debris in the fall. Particularly around infested plants to remove overwintering sites. Keeping boxwood plants healthy through proper pruning and watering will help to reduce plant stress and better support plant recovery from minor infestations. These mechanical controls are useful in small gardens or during early stages of infestation. For more severe infestations, approved chemical applications can be used to rid boxwood of the pests.

If BTM is identified and detected in boxwood, proper disposal is crucial to reduce the spread of this pest. If you remove infested plant material:

Double bag in plastic and place in municipal waste. It is encouraged to allow sealed bags to sit in the sun for several days to ensure remaining larvae are killed before disposing.

Do not compost at home or leave clippings for yard waste pick up. It is important to ensure all potential BTM are killed before disposing to not introduce the pest at new locations.

Burning or deep burial may be an option- be sure to check with municipality before doing so.

BTM must be destroyed before plant material can be moved. This may include double bagging or chemically treating before relocating.

BTM is now a Federally regulated species, and its distribution is very limited in New York State, so it’s important to stay on top of reporting. If you detect box tree moth on your boxwood or suspect that it may be a box tree moth, report it to US Ag & Markets through their Box Tree Moth Public Report portal.

BTM is a serious threat to boxwood species in New York. With vigilant monitoring, early intervention/management, and responsible disposal, we can help to stop the spread. Whether you’re a home gardener, landscaper, or nursery personnel, your actions matter. Keep a close eye on our boxwoods and take the necessary steps to protect one of our most prevalent plants in managed landscapes.

For more information, call 716-664-9502 or visit www.cce.cornell.edu/chautauqua.